El Paso Locomotive FC falls to Birmingham Legion FC, 3-1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Locomotive fell to Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, 3-1.

The club was hoping to use its momentum they picked up last week after taking down the toughest opponent in the USL heading into this match. El Paso looked to pick up its first win of the season at home as well as create its first win streak of the year.

However, this was not an easy task as the Legion put up a strong defensive block as well as played an aggressive and quick game in the midfield.

Birmingham opened up the game with the first score coming in at the 26th minute. El Paso would have a response with an assist from Miles Lyons to Justin Dhillion to tie it up at ones in the 44′.

But Birmingham would regain the lead just before heading into the locker room at half, with another goal at the 45’+3′ mark.

From here the Locomotive’s opponent never looked back nailing another in the 64th, keeping El Paso winless at home this season.

The Locomotive have a quick turnaround with its next match slated for Wednesday, June 5th at 7:00 p.m. in San Antonio.

