El Paso Locomotive FC fall to New Mexico United 3-2

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC fell short, 3-2, to one of their biggest rivals, New Mexico United, in a late game thriller at Isotopes Park on Saturday night.

The Locos were looking for their first win of the season after a slow start with only one total goal across four USL Championship matches.

El Paso was expecting a fast game out of United which proved to be true as New Mexico took the quick lead sending one to the back by Marco Micalettoof the net in the 8th minute of the match.

El Paso was able to take many shots on target but struggled to find the back of the net.

In the 81st minute, the Locomotive were able to find Joaquin Rivas to equalize the score minutes after being subbed into the match making his club debut.

The Locomotive were able to take the lead in less than six minutes after the foul as Amando Moreno — in his first game against his former club — converted a penalty kick to put the Locos up 2-1.

With subs and a fresh set of legs, New Mexico United didn’t let the Locos lead for long with a header from Jacobo Reyes in the 89th minute and another goal in stoppage time by Nicky Hernandez.

New Mexico United closed out the competition with a score of 3-2 holding their rival winless on the season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.