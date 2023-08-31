El Paso jockeys Adrian and Christian Ramos race with luck, success and 'brotherly love'

RUIDOSO, N.M. — A few hours north of El Paso, among green mountains, cool lakes and casinos, two Borderland jockeys — brothers, 11 years apart — are riding a hot streak.

Adrian and Christian Ramos spend their summers in Ruidoso, where they sleep in a shared RV and find historic success at one of the world’s premier quarter horse racetracks, Ruidoso Downs.

"They feed off each other,” said trainer Marc Jungers, speaking of their competitive "brotherly love.”

In their first race of the day on Sunday, Aug. 13, the brothers finished less than two-fifths of a second apart. Afterwards, Christian Ramos said that their goal for the day was to “get some pictures and qualify” for the finals on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4, the last hurrah of the quarter horse racing season.

Before the day was over, the brothers qualified for three finals races — and posed for plenty of photos in their multicolored silks, atop their horses, surrounded by grinning owners in sun dresses, jeans and cowboy hats in the winner’s circle.

Ramos brothers compete with a ‘special bond’

In a multi-million-dollar sport — including Ruidoso’s $3 million All American Futurity, the richest quarter horse race in the world, which Adrian Ramos won in 2021 — the Ramos brothers have struck a durable balance between family and business.

“I just tell my brother that he has to do his part to keep his business, and I have to do my part to keep my business going,” Adrian Ramos said. “I’m really happy and blessed to be riding with him.”

Christian Ramos likewise sees racing with his brother — his mentor, coach and friend — as a distinct privilege.

Aside from their slim, athletic build and penchant for winning races, the Ramos brothers share a “special bond,” said trainer Wes Giles, who has watched the two train and compete together for years.

“Adrian pretty much raised his little brother," Giles added, describing him as a “father figure.”

"He always wanted me to be a jockey," Christian Ramos explained.

By the time Christian started riding horses, Adrian Ramos was already a professional jockey.

"Every day I would just ask questions because I wanted to,” Christian Ramos said. “I would always ask, and he would always show me what he could.”

Scenes at the All American Weekend at the Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino on Labor Day Weekend 2022. The Ramos brothers will compete in three races over Labor Day Weekend this year.

The lessons were both technical — how to sit in the saddle, when to be aggressive and when to ease off the horse — and personal.

“Everybody can teach you, that’s one of the things he showed me,” Christian recalled.

Trainers and professionals speak highly of the brothers’ modest, humble character. When they dismount from their horses after a loss and walk back to the jockey room, their humility shines through their sweat stained silks and tinted racing goggles. They’re almost always smiling, win or lose.

"You’d be pleased to have either one of them on your horse,” said Tom Dawson, a racing analyst for the Cowboy Channel, speaking of their character and professionalism. Even when they are in the same race, they never let up, and frequently find themselves neck to neck at the finish line.

Reflecting on their friendliness and professionalism both on and off the track, Giles offered a sparse yet touching reflection: “They’re good kids.”

Horse racing is 'in their blood’

The Ramos brothers began riding horses in Anthony, N.M., just outside of El Paso, and still live locally. Throughout the summer racing season, they make frequent trips down from their shared RV to visit their mother and tend to their ponies in El Paso.

“Where we live, there's a lot of people who own horses,” Christian Ramos said.

It was this community of horse riders and their father, who owned a horse that ran in match races, that first introduced Adrian to the sport at age 12, when the family moved from Chihuahua to El Paso.

Jockeys frequently hail from the rural Southwest or Latin American backgrounds.

“A lot of them are farm kids from Texas, from Mexico,” explained Dawson. “A lot of them grew up around horses, had a knack for horses. It’s kind of in their blood.”

Betting windows, May 22, 2020, at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso, N.M. Fans and gamblers are drawn to the downs in part by successful jockeys like the Ramos brothers.

But for most fans, gamblers and trainers at the racetrack, the brothers' success is a bigger deal than their heritage or local roots.

"If you win races the people will gravitate to you," said Dawson. "If you don’t win races, they don’t care if you’re their neighbor."

Luckily, the Ramos brothers win races — a lot of them — and patrons from near and far will continue to approach Ruidoso's teller windows and online betting partners with wagers on the duo come Labor Day.

Adrian Ramos stays loyal, finds success

Adrian Ramos is slated to ride horses in two different races on Labor Day weekend. He will ride Ezee Monee, a 3-year-old filly, in the All American Oaks, Sept. 3. The next day he will ride KJ Desperado in the All American Gold Cup.

Adrian Ramos who rode KJ Desparado, celebrates winning the All American Futurity on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at Ruidoso Downs Race Track in Ruidoso, N.M.

For the past six years, Adrian Ramos has chiefly ridden for Giles, who trains KJ Desperado.

"He's hooked up with a good outfit,” said Dawson, referring to Adrian Ramos' relationship with Giles. "It's an outfit that's loyal, and he's loyal to them."

Loyalty, Dawson explained, is key in the quarter horse business, where jockeys ride trials with many horses. For a given trainer, not all the horses a jockey rides are winners.

"If you’re passing up other opportunities from other people to stay in that barn and ride those horses," Dawson said, "the payoff is that you get to ride the good ones when they qualify."

Adrian Ramos' loyalty to the Giles outfit has paid off for both men. KJ Desperado is the richest quarter horse in history, bringing in record earnings for Ramos, Giles and the horse's owners.

"He gave me big chances with big horses like Desperado," Adrian Ramos said of Giles. “I have a lot to thank him for.”

Adrian Ramos, left, rides KJ Desperado, the richest quarter horse ever, on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at Ruidoso Downs Race Track in Ruidoso, N.M.

Giles trusts Adrian Ramos’ technical ability and his commitment to horses on and off the track.

“Horses can feel you if you’re nervous, if you’re tense," Giles explained.

But Adrian Ramos has a light, relaxed style in the saddle, which translates into smooth, competitive races. He also works intimately with colts, breaking horses in the fall, months after the summer racing season is over.

“80% of the time when the horse is galloping," Giles said of KJ Desperado, "Adrian is on him."

His tireless, year-round work will be on full show at the All American Gold Cup, the season finale for Ruidoso.

Although KJ Desperado and Adrian Ramos are at the top of their sport, "in this kind of environment, you have to be at your best every time," said Giles. For now, all you can do is "hope to win."

Christian Ramos, a 'throwback' jockey at age 19

Christian Ramos will ride Shakers No Secret, a 3-year-old quarter horse, in the All American Derby — a Grade I race with a purse of $700,000 on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Christian Ramos is 19. He smiles widely and often, showing a mouth full of braces. But he behaves with the respectful enthusiasm and competitive nature of a "grown man," said Jungers, who trains Shakes No Secret.

Christian Ramos at Ruidoso Downs Race Track, N.M., on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

After his previous regular jockey retired last year, Jungers recruited Christian Ramos to his barn after he finished in a dead heat with his older brother at SunRay Park in Farmington, New Mexico. Watching the young jockey stay competitive with a well-respected quarter horse jockey 11 years his senior gave a strong first impression.

"He never loses his cool," Jungers said. "He doesn’t get all nerved up."

Christian Ramos' calm demeanor — resemblant of his older brother — is in part responsible for Shakers No Secret's success. Christian helped Jungers recruit the 3-year-old, who started off as a stumbling and "problematic horse." He saw the potential in Shakers No Secret, discussed the horse's prospects with Jungers and went about "doing his homework" to turn the horse into a contender for a Grade I race.

Although Christian Ramos is finding success atop quarter horses ("having fun, winning races and making money," Giles put it with a chuckle) he is equally competitive racing thoroughbreds.

Christian Ramos rides the horse Higher Ed at Ruidoso Downs Race Track, N.M., July 20, 2023. "I want to keep riding forever," Ramos said. "I really do."

Racing both quarter horses and thoroughbreds — and doing well with both — makes Christian Ramos "a rarity," said Dawson.

Even at his young age, Christian Ramos is a "throwback," Dawson said. "You don't see that anymore."

Switching between the two types of horses requires physical and mental gymnastics.

"It’s a lot of timing and mindset with thoroughbreds,” Christian Ramos said. “With quarter horses it's more going straight and going fast. It’s pretty different but cool."

New Mexico is one of the few states with mixed horse races. If Christian Ramos is looking to ride elsewhere in the long term, he might have to choose between thoroughbreds and quarter horses, said Dawson.

"It all depends on what his ambition is."

At least for now, Christian Ramos' ambitions are nearly limitless.

"I want to keep riding forever,” he said. “I honestly do.”

