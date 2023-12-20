El Paso high school football players sign National Letters of Intent

El Paso high school football players signed on Wednesday in the first of two signing days for high school, and junior college players as well as transfers. The other signing period is in February.

Eastlake offensive lineman Roman Hernandez signed with UT-RIo Grande Valley.

Pebble Hills quarterback Gael Ochoa signed with UNLV after he chose the Rebels over the weekend.

Pebble Hills’ Gael Ochoa (4) at a high school football game against Americas on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the SISD Student Activities Complex in El Paso.

