El Paso high school football Week 3 predictions

Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
Week 3 of the high school football season is here, here is a look at the games for this week.

Franklin vs. Coronado

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Sun Bowl

Records: Franklin is 2-0; Coronado is 1-1

Last week: Franklin defeated Andress, 50-8; Coronado lost to Canutillo, 21-19

Top Players: Franklin: LB Jose Holguin (21 tackles); QB Shay Smith (272 yards passing, 3 TD's vs. Andress last week); WR Elias Rangel; LB Josebuerto Bondni-Guzman (11 tackles). Coronado: OB Owen Levesque (204 yards passing, 60 yards rushing); WR Ben Wilson (59 yards receiving, 3 TD's); RB Thomas Murray (167 yards rushing); WR Blake Randag (79 yards receiving).

Prediction: Should be a close game. Franklin has talented offense, Coronado's defense is improved: Franklin 28, Coronado 21

El Dorado vs. Eastlake

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: The SAC

Records: El Dorado is 0-2; Eastlake is 2-0

Last week: El Dorado lost 34-17 to Chapin; Eastlake defeated Rio Rancho HS (NM), 35-7

Top Players: El Dorado: DB Isaac Gutierrez (19 tackles); . Eastlake (23 tackles); DB Devin Rubio (19 tackles): LB Omar Chaparro (17 tackles); Eastlake: QB Luke Lomeli (387 yards passing, 5 TD's); RB Julius Acosta (97 yards rushing, 3 TD's); WR Junior Trotman (208 yards receiving); WR Ivan Medrano (2 TD catches vs. Rio Rancho)

Prediction: The Falcons are playing at a high level to start the year. El Dorado will need to have a big night on offense to win this one. Eastlake 31, El Dorado 17

Eastlake's Luke Lomeli (12) and Ivan Medrano (11) at a high school football game against Rio Rancho on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the SISD Student Activities Complex in El Paso.
Pebble Hills vs. Eastwood

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Eastwood High School

Records: Pebble Hills is 2-0; Eastwood is 1-1

Last week: Pebble Hills defeated Del Valle, 33-6; Eastwood defeated Las Cruces High (NM(, 55-28

Top Players: Pebble Hills: QB Gael Ochoa (347 yards passing, 220 yards rushing); RB Zereian Quarles (193 yards rushing); WR Marcus Torres (110 yards receiving); WR Omarion Wallace (117 yards receiving);. Eastwood: QB Evan Minjarez (583 yards passing, 137 yards rushing); RB Max Mancilla (193 yards rushing, 99 yards receiving); WR Rudy Garcia (269 yards receiving); ,

Prediction: Should be a fun night in the District 1-6A opener for both teams. Lots of talent on the field, the Troopers get the edge in a close one. Eastwood 31, Pebble Hills 28

Montwood vs. Americas

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: The SAC

Records: Montwood is 0-2; Americas is 1-1

Last week: Montwood lost 35-33 to San Angelo Central; Americas lost 22-20 to Odessa High

Top Players: Montwood: QB Michael Southern (457 yards passing); RB Izayuh Claudio (165 yards rushing); WR Diego Oaxaca (133 yards receiving); WR Gio Varela (190 yards receiving). Americas: QB Mark Moore (250 yards passing, 112 yards rushing); RB Cam'Ron Johnson (208 yards rushing); DB Anthony Miranda (28 tackles, 2 interceptions).

Prediction: Americas and Montwood are both solid on offense, Americas' defense has been a bit better. But game could come down to special teams play. Americas 33, Montwood 27

Montwood's Diego Oaxaca (2) at a high school football game against San Angelo Central on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the SISD Student Activities Complex in El Paso.
Andress at Del Valle

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Del Valle High School

Records: Andress is 0-2; Del Valle is 1-1

Last week: Andress lost 50-8 to Franklin; Del Valle lost 33-6 to Pebble Hills

Top Players: Andress: WR Jared Gordon (81 yards receiving); RB Marcus Wilson (61 yards rushing); OL Craig Wydra. Del Valle: QB Camil Stark (197 yards passing); RB Juan Archuleta (119 yards rushing); RB/DB Shelton Fuller III (90 yards rushing, 8 tackles, 1 TFL); WR Dylan Gonzalez (90 yards receiving).

Prediction: Del Valle has strong offense, defense and look to rebound from loss last week. Del Valle 38, Andress 21

Burges vs. Parkland

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Parkland High School

Records: Burges is 0-2 Parkland is 2-0

Last week: Burges lost 52-45 to Riverside; Parkland defeated Austin, 42-10

Top Players: Burges: QB Alex Rios (515 yards passing, 8 TD's); RB Kayleb Hannah (344 yards rushing); WR Devin Mata (238 yards receiving); LB Evan Lazcano (17 tackles). Parkland: QB Erik Ortiz (303 yards passing, 85 yards rushing, 6 TD's passing); RB Anthony Carrillo (228 yards rushing, 2 TD's); LB Juan Gomez (35 tackles, 2 sacks); Ath Jayden Macias (20 tackles, 2 sacks).

Prediction: The Matadors have been strong in all phases in two wins to start the season. Burges took a big step forward last week on offense. Parkland 31, Burges 21

San Elizario vs. El Paso High

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: El Paso High School

Records: San Elizario is 0-1; El Paso High is 0-2

Last week: San Elizario lost to Pecos, 49-0; El Paso High lost to Hanks, 37-20

Top Players: San Elizario: Ath Andrew Cedillo (8 tackles); Ath Zamar Vargas (6 tackles, 37 yards rushing); El Paso High: QB Martin Gonzalez (277 yards passing, 74 yards rushing); RB Christopher Valenzuela (252 yards rushing, 3 TD's); WR Santiago Gonzalez (165 yards receiving); WR Pablo Gonzalez (150 yards receiving).

Prediction: El Paso High looks to put it all together on both sides of ball as it seeks first win. El Paso High 34, San Elizario 17

Jefferson vs. Riverside

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Riverside High School

Records: Jefferson is 0-2; Riverside is 1-1

Last week: Jefferson lost to Irvin, 10-3; Riverside defeated Burges, 52-45

Top Players: Jefferson: RB Miguel Rubio (144 yards rushing); LB Brian Dominguez (16 tackles); LB Sergio Rodarte (14 tackles). Riverside: QB Derek Vasquez (345 yards passing, 341 yards rushing, 8 total TD's); RB Noah Ramirez (292 yards rushing); WR Carlos Rojas (239 yards receiving);

Prediction: Riverside's offense has been steady through two games. Riverside 42, Jefferson 24

Austin vs. Canutillo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Canutillo High School

Records: Austin is 0-2; Canutillo is 1-1

Last week: Austin lost to Parkland, 42-10; Canutillo defeated Coronado, 21-19

Top Players: Austin: DB Sebastian Rico (19 tackles); LB Jacob Marrufo (18 tackles); DL Vaughntel Faleafaga (12 tackles); DT Albert Aranda (14 tackles). Canutillo: RB Jeremiah Knox (160 yards passing, 78 yards rushing); RB Rene Huerta (184 yards rushing, 80 yards receiving); WR Ethan Villa (95 yards receiving); DB Nathan Orduno (19 tackles).

Prediction: The Eagles defenses is too strong. Canutillo 31, Austin 14

Canutillos' Rene Huerta runs down the field against Coronado on Sep. 1, 2023
Ysleta vs. Bowie

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Bowie High School

Records: Ysleta is 1-1; Bowie is 1-1

Last week: Ysleta lost to Clint, 28-24; Bowie defeated Horizon, 28-16

Top Players: Ysleta QB Evan Martinez (274 yards passing, 255 yards rushing, 6 total TD's); RB Martin Castro (150 yards rushing); DB Ricky Najera (16 tackles); DE Ruben Vivian (10 tackles). Bowie: QB Abraham Carrasco; RB Joe Rodriguez; WR Antonio Ontiveros; RB Alan Mota

Prediction: Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance, could be a close, fun game to watch. Ysleta 30, Bowie 27

Hanks vs. Irvin

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Irvin High School

Records: Hanks is 2-0; Irvin is 1-1

Last week: Hanks defeated El Paso High, 37-20; Irvin defeated Jefferson, 10-3

Top Players: Hanks QB Marcus Porras (532 yards passing, 6 TD's); RB Ruben Laguna (273 yards rushing, 3 TD's); RB Michael Oliver (119 yards rushing); WR Jude Blanco (276 yards receiving); Irvin: RB Giovanni Soto (82 yards rushing); QB Dallas Medina (83 yards passing); WR Jasiel Iniguez (48 yards receiving); Athlete Angel Rodriguez (14 tackles)

Prediction: Hanks' offense is very good to start season. Hanks 41, Irvin 20

Clint vs. Gadsden (N.M.)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Gadsden High School

Records: Clint is 1-1; Gadsden is 2-1

Last week: Clint defeated Ysleta, 28-24; Gadsden lost to Alamogordo (N.M.), 7-0

Top Players: Clint QB Daniel Poince (181 yards rushing); RB Zach Delgado (127 yards rushing); OLB Erick Martinez (11 tackles, 1 TFL); Ath Dolin Ivey (3 TFL). Gadsden: RB Alfredo Andrade (304 yards rushing); RB Ryan Hernandez (154 yards rushing); QB Adrian Munoz (161 yards passing, 110 yards rushing).

Prediction: Clint had a nice win last week against Ysleta and is a proven winner. Gadsden has come a long way under coach Dino Facio and has helped make the Panthers a winner. Clint 27, Gadsden 19

Mountain View vs. Seminole

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Seminole High School

Records: Mountain View is 2-0; Seminole is 2-0

Last week: Mountain View defeated Cathedral, 41-15; Seminole defeated Shallowater, 35-30

Top Players: Mountain View: QB Matthew Slosar (730 yards rushing, 8 TD's); RB Alejandro Lerma (192 yards rushing); RB Gio Rodriguez (118 yards rushing); WR Diego Gonzalez (261 yards receiving). Seminole: QB Wyatt Holmstrom (580 yards passing, 9 TD's); RB Brayden Gonzales (206 yards receiving); WR Caton Cramer (177 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Lobos are having a good season and face a stern test on the road. Seminole 38, Mountain View 27

Horizon vs. Fort Stockton

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Fort Stockton High School

Records: Horizon is 1-1; Fort Stockton is 2-0

Last week: Horizon lost to Bowie, 28-16; Fort Stockton defeated Alpine, 27-7

Top Players: Horizon: QB Robert Rodriguez (123 yards passing, 87 yards rushing); RB Julio Jimenez (178 yards rushing); WR Ezequiel Bonilla (72 yards receiving); LB Ruben Terrones (16 notes). Fort Stockton: RB Corbin Luna (260 yards rushing); QB Marco Garcia (177 yards passing, 161 yards rushing).

Prediction: Fort Stockton is tough at home: Fort Stockton 31, Horizon 14

Chaparral (N.M.) vs. Bel Air

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Bel Air High School

Records: Chaparral is 0-3; Bel Air is 2-0

Last week: Chaparral lost to Ruidoso, (NM), 21-18; Bel Air defeated Socorro, 61-7

Top Players: Chaparral: QB Moses Gurrola; RB Tyvin Howard; RB George Nieto. Bel Air: QB Noah Moreno (410 yards passing last week vs. Socorro); WR Mark Mukiibi (124 yards receiving vs. Socorro); WR Chris Davis (169 yards receiving).

Prediction: The Highlanders have too much offense for the Lobos. Bel Air 49, Chaparral 21

Anthony vs. Hatch Valley (N.M.)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Hatch Valley High School

Records: Anthony is 1-1; Hatch Valley is 1-2

Last week: Anthony defeated Hot Springs (N.M.), 62-7; Hatch Valley lost to Tularosa, 40-7

Top Players: Anthony: Ath Marcos Gutierrez; QB Angel Solis; WR Diego Uscanga; OL John Gomez.

Prediction: Anthony dominated Hot Springs last week and hopes to build on that win. Anthony 41, Hatch Valley 28

Cathedral vs. Fabens

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Fabens High School

Records: Cathedral is 0-2; Fabens is 2-0

Last week: Cathedral lost to Mountain View, 41-15; Fabens defeated Tornillo, 45-0

Top Players: Cathedral: QB Jose Carlos Herrera (204 yards passing, 138 yards rushing); WR Josh Bowling (64 yards receiving); WR Cruz Colon (82 yards receiving). Fabens: QB Jesus Martinez (187 yards rushing and 45 yards passing); RB Joseph Nunez (142 yards rushing); LB Andres Cervantes (10 tackles).

Prediction: Fabens has shown improved lay to start season. Fabens 30, Cathedral 20

