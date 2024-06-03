El Paso earns second shutout of the season in game six against Express

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chihuahuas secured its second shutout victory of the season – both coming from this series against Round Rock taking game six, 7-0.

Starting at the circle was left handed pitcher Jackson Wolf who pitched six scoreless innings, collecting five strikeouts closing out the day with a 5.83 ERA.

Relivers Paul Fry and Tom Cosgrove, also left handed pitchers, combined three scoreless innings to secure its first six game series win of the year. It’s the teams second series win including a three game series to open the season.

On offense Eguy Rosario got things rolling for El Paso at the top of the first with a two-run shot sent to left field. Rosario gave the Chihuahuas multiple first inning runs throughout the series in three out of the six games.

Center fielder Oscar Mercado went 2-for-4 at the plate extending his hit streak to 14 games.

El Paso now heads back to the Sun City in preparations of hosting the Las Vegas Aviators in its next series beginning on Tuesday.

