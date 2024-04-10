El Paso County Raceway: Sammy Swindell in Season Opening

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Raceway (EPCR) is opening for the season on Saturday, April 13th, with World of Outlaw Champion Sammy Swindell racing against over 30 sprint cars from seven different states in the ASCS 360 Spring Nationals.

An exciting 13-race schedule is lined up at the quarter-mile reconfigured dirt track, which draws national, regional, and local drivers to compete. The schedule will host premier divisions such as ASCS Western Plains Region Spring Cars, DIRTCar Late Models, and Rocky Mountain Midgets Racing Association. Four IMCA divisions (Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, and Compacts), new Warrior division, Rocky Mountain Lightning Sprints, Dwarfs, NOW600, and Challenge series will also be in the lineup.

Additionally, the El Paso County Fair races are favorites among the fans where they can enjoy a day at the fair and an action-packed night of racing. Several alternative entertainment events, such as live music, bull riding, and kids’ events have been scheduled for the venue. All racing events will host delicious food trucks and refreshing beer gardens.

The 2024 EPCR Schedule is:

April 13 – Season Opener with Sammy Swindell and ASCS Western Plains Region

April 27 – Western Outlaw Late Models

May 11 – Mom’s Night Out

May 25 – May Madness with Western Outlaw Late Models

June 8 – Fan Appreciation Night

June 22 – URSS Sprint Car Nationals

July 13 – Nutrien Open Wheel Fair Race

July 15 – DIRTcar Late Model Madness

Aug 10 – Back to School Night

Aug 24 – ASCS Western Plains Sprint Car Spectacular

Sept 14 – IMCA Championship Night

Sept 28 – Open Wheel Championship Night

Oct 12 – 11th Annual Fall Brawl

For more information, go to BST promotions at www.bstpromotions.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.