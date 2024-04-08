El Paso Chihuahuas split first home stand of the season against Round Rock Express after the 9-6 loss on Sunday

EL PASO, TX- The Round Rock Express scored six runs in a 10-batter top of the fifth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-6 Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The teams split the six-game series.

Round Rock’s fifth inning rally started with an inside-the-park home run to right-center field by Dustin Harris. It was the 10th inside-the-park home run ever hit against the Chihuahuas and the first since Derrik Gibson on May 7, 2018 at Albuquerque. It was Round Rock’s first inside-the-park home run since Bubba Thompson’s on June 18, 2022 vs. Sugar Land.

El Paso leadoff hitter Clay Dungan went 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs. Dungan fell a home run shy of a cycle and he now has 18 RBIs through nine games to lead the Pacific Coast League. Chihuahuas right fielder Tim Locastro went 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch. He’s now been hit by a pitch five times in 17 plate appearances this season.

