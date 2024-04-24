El Paso Chihuahuas seek national anthem performers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chihuahuas are searching for talented local artists to perform the national anthem at home games this season.

To audition for the role, performers must create a 90-second YouTube video performing the national anthem by memory and acapella, according to the Chihuahua’s news release.

Participants must also fill out a form and upload the video to this link.

According to the Chihuahuas, local bands and choirs that have over 20 members can audition, but must reach out to 915-533-2273 or text to 915-666-2005.

