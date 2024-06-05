El Paso Chihuahuas pitcher Jay Groome suspended by MLB for betting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Major League Baseball (MLB) announced sports betting suspensions for five players on Tuesday.

Current El Paso Chihuahuas LHP Jay Groome received a one-year suspension for unrelated violations of MLB's sports betting policy. https://t.co/URZhUYMvge — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 4, 2024

Headlining the suspensions was San Diego Padres utility player Tucupita Marcano. Marcano was placed on the league’s permanently ineligible list (banned for life) for violating the MLB’s sports betting rules and policies.

MLB announces Tucupita Marcano has been banned from baseball



He bet on 25 Pittsburgh Pirates games while he was assigned to the team, but he was injured during all of them and lost all those bets



He gambled more than $150K on baseball and won just 4.3 percent of his MLB bets pic.twitter.com/Gkn2HFVRWb — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 4, 2024

Marcano became the first active major leaguer banned for life under the sport’s gambling provision since New York Giants outfielder Jimmy O’Connell in 1924. Pete Rose, baseball’s career hits leader, agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation concluded he bet on Cincinnati Reds games while managing the team.

Marcano played 45 games for the El Paso Chihuahuas in the 2021 season.

Four other players received one-year suspensions for other gambling-related violations, per the MLB. One of them is a current Chihuahuas player.

Padres minor league pitcher Jay Groome also penalized. https://t.co/QzTo8ljOll — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) June 4, 2024

MLB announced that El Paso Chihuahuas left-handed pitcher Jay Groome received a one-year suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Groome was found to have placed 32 MLB-related bets from in 2020-21, 24 of those involving the Red Sox Major League club while he was assigned to the organization’s High-A affiliate in Greenville, S.C. All 24 of those bets were on the final outcome of the games.

In total, Groome bet $453.74 on 30 MLB game-related wagers, incurring a net loss of $433.54 on those bets. Groome did not appear in any of the games on which he bet, and he did not make any bets involving his assigned team.

Groome has been with playing with the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate since 2022.

This year, Groome made three starts for the Chihuahuas. Groome was on the team’s 7-day injured list before the San Diego Padres changed his roster status to ‘ineligible list’ on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.