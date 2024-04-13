El Paso Chihuahuas drop three straight against Sacramento River Cats



The El Paso Chihuahuas were held to four hits in their 9-2 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Friday night at Sutter Health Park. The Chihuahuas won the series opener on Tuesday night but have lost three consecutive games since.

The Chihuahuas were held hitless until Chandler Seagle led of the sixth inning with a double. Seagle also had a walk and a run scored. El Paso’s two runs came on Matthew Batten’s bases loaded double in the top of the eighth. Chihuahuas reliever Kevin Kopps struck out three batters in two scoreless innings and has allowed only two runs in six appearances this season. Matt Festa pitched a scoreless seventh inning for El Paso.

Chihuahuas second baseman and leadoff hitter Clay Dungan went 1-for-3 with a walk and has at least one hit in 11 of his 12 games this season.

