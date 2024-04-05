El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2024
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2024 on Wednesday.
Living Athlete Category (Courtesy: EPAHOF)
The Class of 2024 El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame is Set!
Patsy Norman Brunson: Won six state titles in track and cross country while running at El Paso High School.
Bobby Stives: 300 games and won bowling city, state, regional, and national tournaments.
Rita Benavides-Delnoye: Five-time NCAA DI track and field All-American at UTEP.
Coach/Administrator Category
Mike Williams: Longtime baseball coach at Hanks High School.
Kimberly Phillips-Gomez: Won 23 district track and field titles as head girls track coach at Hanks High School.
Official Category
Kenneth E. May: Instrumental in starting a National Intercollegiate Soccer Officials Association Chapter to coordinate officiating UTEP women’s varsity games.
Supporter of Athletics Category
Jerry Rubin: Built the Helen of Troy Softball Complex at UTEP. Huge role in the annual Sun Bowl football game.
Posthumous Category
Pablo Darancou: Competitive cyclist who won two national senior games cycling competitions on a 40 kilometer road race.
The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame banquet is on Wednesday, June 26 at El Paso Community College.
