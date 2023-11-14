El Ellis, Makhi Mitchell help Arkansas basketball avoid upset by Old Dominion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas basketball faced its first adversity of the season Monday night against Old Dominion, and while the response wasn't perfect, the Razorbacks did enough to stay unbeaten.

No. 14 Arkansas (3-0) knocked off the Monarchs (1-2) 86-77. The Razorbacks led by just six points with 3:19 remaining, and despite having ample opportunities to put the game to bed, Old Dominion kept things close by shooting 61.5 percent from three in the second half.

Here are four observations from the Arkansas win.

El Ellis, the floor general

The Louisville transfer's speed was mesmerizing Monday night. He breezed past Old Dominion defenders and showed off a diverse finishing package at the rim to score a team-high 17 points. Ellis scored 13 points in the second half to help Arkansas avoid the upset.

But Ellis' ability to run the show as Arkansas' point guard was equally impressive. He finished with eight assists and zero turnovers, continuously finding teammates in the right spots as the Hogs shot 50.8 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three.

Arkansas' guard depth might be its biggest strength, and Ellis wasn't the only member of the Hogs' backcourt to shine Monday.

Davonte Davis gets going

It's been a slow start to Davis' senior season. He didn't score more than five points in either of the Hogs' first two games, but he came out aggressive against Old Dominion, and Arkansas needed him.

Fellow guards Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle both picked up two quick fouls in the first half. With their offense on the bench for the majority of the first 20 minutes, Davis rose to the occasion with 10 of his 16 points. Davis attacked the paint, made jumpers and got to the free-throw line.

Rebounding and transition defense are problems

There isn't a player in Old Dominion's rotation taller than 6-foot-7. Still, the Monarchs out-rebounded Arkansas 22-17 in the first half and 39-35 on the night.

Crashing the glass wasn't an issue in the season-opener, but Eric Musselman lamented the Razorbacks' slim advantage in that department against Gardner-Webb. Those issues carried over into Monday's game against Old Dominion, and it serves as the most obvious problem on the young season.

The lone bright spot on the glass was Makhi Mitchell, who once again a spark off the bench and finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in just 22 minutes.

Additionally, Old Dominion scored 21 fast break points and continuously took advantage of porous transition defense.

Trevon Brazile might lead the SEC in blocks

Brazile did not have a block in the first game of the season, but he stuffed five shots against Gardner-Webb and followed that performance with four blocks against Old Dominion.

Brazile's long arms and terrific timing will caution any opposing players at the rim, but the Arkansas star is still searching for his best stuff on the other end. Brazile attempted just one shot in the first half and finished with 11 points. He needs to start being aggressive earlier in games to help the Razorbacks.

