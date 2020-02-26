El-Amin scores 21 to lift Ball State past W. Michigan 71-61

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) -- Ishmael El-Amin had 21 points as Ball State topped Western Michigan 71-61 on Tuesday night.

Tahjai Teague had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Ball State (16-12, 9-6 Mid-American Conference).

Luke Toliver had 12 points for the Broncos (11-17, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Brandon Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Michael Flowers, the Broncos' leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, finished with a season-low two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

The Cardinals evened the season series against the Broncos with the win. Western Michigan defeated Ball St. 68-64 on Feb. 8. Ball State plays Toledo on the road on Saturday. Western Michigan plays Northern Illinois at home on Saturday.

