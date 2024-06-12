EKU ATHLETICS: Return to Bluegrass a family reunion for Moats

Jun. 12—Kyle Moats had to fight back a surge of emotions while speaking about his family on Wednesday during his introductory press conference.

"I get to do a job I love, with the people I love the most, literally," Moats told the crowd at the EKU Center for the Arts.

With his wife, son and two of his grandchildren sitting in the front row, Eastern Kentucky University's new vice president and director of athletics paused for a moment as tears welled up in his eyes.

"I think my son has only seen me cry once," Moats said afterwards with a laugh. "But, I nearly lost it there. If my grandkids hadn't been here, I probably would have been alright."

Family is one of the biggest reasons why Moats is back in the Bluegrass.

After 15 seasons as athletic director at Missouri State, he is set to step into that same role at EKU. He will begin his duties, officially, on July 1.

Moats has more than three decades of experience working in college athletics, including stints at the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville.

As EKU's 16th athletic director, Moats will work along side his son, Kirk, who is the senior associate athletics director for compliance and student success at the school.

Kirk has worked at EKU since 2014.

"The older you get, you realize what your priorities are in life," Moats said. "When this opportunity presented itself, it gave me a chance to bring our entire family together."

EKU President David McFaddin told the crowd on Wednesday he was confident Moats' experience will be essential as college athletics enter "an unprecedented time of change."

"Having someone lead your athletics department who has been there, who has done that and cares that much, that's something you can't pass up," McFaddin said of the hiring of Moats. "Kyle we are so excited to have you and your whole family here."

A native of Dixon, Ill., Moats graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1988. He was a three-year letterwinner in golf and served as a student assistant basketball coach for the Cougars from 1985 to 1988. In 2001, he earned a master's degree in sports management from the University of Kentucky.

Moats spent 14 years in the athletics department at UK, serving as associate athletics director for marketing during the last three years (2000-02). He later returned to the Commonwealth, serving as associate director of athletics for national marketing at the University of Louisville for four years starting in 2005, before becoming the athletic director at Missouri State.

During his tenure at Missouri State, Moats led a period of significant success and growth in the athletics program financially, academically and competitively.

Beginning in 2009, he played a pivotal role in growing the MSU athletic budget from $14 million to $31 million.

Moats oversaw a sponsorship increase from $650,000 gross to $3 million and helped establish a state-wide over-the-air basketball television network deal worth $1.35 million.

He also spearheaded several successful fundraising campaigns, including a new football weight room slated for 2025 at $400,000, the collaboration with two collectives to raise NIL money for student-athletes and several other six-figure projects.

Additionally, Moats was instrumental in initiatives that resulted in the naming of Great Southern Bank Arena, a contribution worth $5.5 million.

Under Moats' leadership, the Bears achieved notable competitive successes, including 20 Missouri Valley Conference team championships, two FCS Football Playoff berths (the first in 30 years in 2020) and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances.

In recognition of his leadership, Moats was appointed to serve on the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee in February 2017 and became committee chair prior to the 2020-21 academic year. Additionally, he served as chair of the MVC Media and Marketing Committee and on the league's Finance Committee.

"I have known Kyle for over 20 years, and I cannot think of anyone better suited to lead our athletics department during such a pivotal time in college athletics," said Dan McBride, EKU's interim director of athletics.

His relationship with McBride was also a big reason why Moats was interested in the position.

"He is Mr. EKU," Moats said of McBride. "I am happy for him as he enters his retirement, but I will miss the opportunity to work with him. I know he is only a phone call away if his expertise is needed. I wouldn't be here today without him engaging in the conversation."

Moats leaves Missouri State just more than a month after that school accepted a bid to join Conference USA — a decision which elevates the program from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

In the past few years, EKU officials have also aggressively pursued a path to the FBS.

McFaddin's comments at the press conference indicated the school is still extremely interested in making that transition, eventually.

"Where we want to be is a championship contender in everything that we do. We must win where we are. We must be the best of the best at where we are at, and the ceiling and the sky is simply the limit from there," McFaddin said.

Moats is optimistic as well.

"I believe we have a good athletic staff in place which is energetic, creative and results driven," Moats said. "EKU's rich legacy of championships speaks to the university's commitment to excellent."