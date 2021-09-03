Ekowa returns, leads MSU to winning TD

Sep. 3—This was supposed to be J.D. Ekowa's time.

It was the first game of his final season. He had waited nearly two years to be the starting quarterback at Minnesota State.

But after two interceptions and a fumble, he was on the sidelines in the fourth quarter, watching his backup try to rally the favored Mavericks.

Ekowa returned when backup Hayden Ekern got injured and guided the Mavericks to two scoring drives, one in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and another in overtime, as the Mavericks defeated Northern State 40-34 in a Northern Sun football game Thursday at Blakeslee Stadium.

"The main thing is to stay composed," Ekowa said. "This is a team game, and coaches do whatever they think is best for the team at that time. You just have to trust the coaches and trust your teammates and come out on top at the end."

Following a 3-and-out series by the Mavericks' defense, the offense scored quickly. Kaleb Sleezer ran the ball twice, with the second covering 47 yards for the season's first touchdown. Luke Williams' PAT gave Minnesota State the early 7-0 lead.

But Northern State broke a couple of long passes to score twice, leading 14-7 early in the second quarter.

The Mavericks had another quick strike in the second quarter, with backup Ekern connecting on a 71-yard scoring pass.

The teams traded field goals heading into halftime, tied at 17.

"You have to give Northern a lot of credit," coach Todd Hoffner said. "We thought we could have our way with them in the second half, like we have in the past, but Northern didn't allow us to do that."

Northern took control in the second half, scoring on its first three possessions. After Northern State went ahead 27-17, taking advantage of another interception, the Mavericks scored on a 1-yard sneak by Ekern, who had replaced Ekowa for that drive.

Northern State scored again to go back up by 10 when Luke Williams booted a 37-yard field goal that glanced in off the left upright with 4:37 to play.

After Northern State muffed the ensuing kickoff, the Mavericks went in for the tying score. Ekowa, who came in after Ekern took a big hit on the previous possession, scored on a 2-yard run to make it 34-34 with 28 seconds remaining.

Northern State had the ball to start the overtime, and the Mavericks' defense made its only stop of the second half, with a sack and unsportsmanlike penalty on Northern State forcing a 61-yard field goal try, which was short.

"Any time they get in the red zone, we want to force a fourth-down decision," said cornerback Ty'Shonan Brooks, who recovered the muffed kick in the fourth quarter. "We had to put everything on the line and get a stop and say 'no, you can't get it.'"

The Mavericks took over and faced a third-and-14, and Ekowa completed a pass to the 16, setting up 4th-and-1 The Mavericks lined up for a 33-yard field goal, but after a Northern State timeout, the Mavericks went back to offense and Ekowa scored on a 16-yard run for the win.

Hoffner said his holder bobbled the snap as the whistle blew for the timeout.

"We weren't going to let that happen," Hoffner said. "J.D. ran the ball exceptionally well."

Minnesota State had 542 yards of offense, with 247 yards rushing, but four turnovers erased much of the momentum. Northern State had 383 yards, with 331 yards passing.

Sleezer finished with 153 yards on 18 carries, and Ekowa had 139 yards passing and 33 yards rushing. Ekern was 8 of 11 for 156 yards.

Brooks, Eli Thomas and Bedale Naba each had six tackles. The Mavericks had seven sacks, including one by Jacob Daulton in overtime.

The Mavericks (1-0) play on the road on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Minnesota Duluth.

"To be honest, we probably took Northern too lightly, and you can't do that," Hoffner said. "This is the first challenge this team has faced. Make no mistake, we have to get better."

