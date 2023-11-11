Ekern leading Mavericks into 'playoff' opener

Nov. 11—There have been only 35 games in which a Minnesota State quarterback has passed for 300 yards. Hayden Ekern has two of those.

But if you think he's going to be too impressed by his performance, the soft-spoken quarterback will surprise you.

"We were clicking," said Ekern, who passed for 328 yards in last week's 49-42 win at Winona State. "The receivers were great, the offensive line was great. We had a great week of practice. That's where it all starts."

The top two offenses in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference will be playing Saturday, and two of the top four defenses in the conference will also be playing as Minnesota State (9-1) hosts Minnesota Duluth (8-2) in a Northern Sun football game at noon Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.

If the Mavericks win, they would clinch a share of the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament. It's possible that the Mavericks could still get into the NCAA playoffs with a loss.

Minnesota Duluth needs to win for any chance to make the NCAA field.

"There's no doubt in my mind that we have to win to get into the playoffs," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. "We have the opportunity to defend the Blake, opportunity to win a conference championship, it's Senior Day. ... We're treating this like a playoff game, and hopefully, it turns into a long journey."

The play of the quarterbacks will be key. Ekern has completed 151 of 261 passes for 2,161 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions, and he's rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

"I like running the ball," Ekern said. "I'll do whatever I need to do to help the team win."

Minnesota Duluth's Kyle Walljasper is more of a runner, ranking second in the Northern Sun with 992 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing. He's also completed 108 of 184 passes for 1,370 yards with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.

"He's had a fantastic year," Hoffner said. "He's the No. 2 rusher in the conference from the quarterback position. We will get tested."

The Mavericks' offense is averaging 36.4 points and 451.6 yards, while Minnesota Duluth is averaging 38.2 points and 414.3 yards.

"Not every game is going to be perfect," Ekern said. "We just have to make sure everyone is on the same page."

Minnesota State is allowing 21.6 points and 353.2 yards yards per game, and the Bulldogs give up 18.4 points and 286.5 yards per game.

"They're aggressive. They love to blitz, about 58% of the time," Hoffner said. "You have to be patient, but they make it tough on you."

The final regular-season game at Blakeslee Stadium is always an emotional moment for the seniors. The Mavericks have 10 seniors on this year's team, and Ekern said it's as important to win for that group as it is to win a conference championship. A victory could also mean a home game in the playoffs.

"It's all about them," he said. "We want to send them off on a great note and hopefully get more games (at Blakeslee Stadium)."

