Ekena Little's leadership, defensive prowess have been critical for Central

May 9—CHEYENNE — As a member of the leadership core, Cheyenne Central senior Ekena Little is tasked with helping get everyone on the same page and showing the younger players how to carry themselves on and off the field.

One of her other responsibilities is helping lead players-only meetings, specifically Central's "Warrior mentality" group meetings. The mentality is one of five different mentalities the team has been trying to preach all year, and centers around being the best a person can be inside and outside of soccer.

While it has been challenging at times to find the happy medium of knowing what to tell the team and describe different things without coming across negatively, doing so has been a relatively easy task to take on.

"We've been through a lot this year," the senior defender said. "The girls needed to hear something from their teammates and captains, rather than a coach, just to get a different perspective. It also helps the girls speak more freely."

Leading one of those groups is a prime example of the leadership development Little has gone through during her time with the Indians. While she has had the respect of her peers throughout her time, she wasn't asked to be the main voice until this season.

"My sophomore year, I wanted to be a captain, but I wasn't there yet," Little said. "I would still take on that role without a badge, and last year we had two captains that were older (and took on most of that role). This year, I've had an opportunity to shape things into the way I think they should be.

"It's been difficult, but it has paid off, because this year we have become close as a team, even if our record isn't what we want it to be."

Little's traits as a leader have been invaluable to Central over the last few seasons. Her play on the field has been equally as important.

As the team's starting centerback, Little plays a thankless position that often sees her play scrutinized under a microscope. While the pressure for defenders to perform is always high, it's something Little rarely ever feels.

"When I'm playing, I just want to play," Little said. "So, coming into this weekend, it's been difficult to comprehend the position I'm in, because I want to play. I don't really feel pressure, I just do my job and do what I do."

It's that mentality that has allowed Little to garner high praise across the state. Little has been named to the all-state team in back-to-back seasons and has been an anchor on Central's defense.

"Her game understanding and game IQ is one of the best I have seen in Wyoming, and I have seen a lot of quality players on good teams," Central coach Kaylin Olivas said. "It's what really helps her out, plus her confidence on the ball. She is able to dribble six players on the ball, if you give her enough space.

"She can also get us out of sticky situations with her dribbling and passing ability."

This season, Little has also been able to contribute on the offensive end. Her six points on the year rank second on the team, and her three goals are tied with Madi Moore for the team lead. She has also been excellent at getting the ball up to the forwards on breakouts and allowing them to go to work in the offensive zone.

Her ability to help generate offense is something that is far from a surprise, according to Olivas.

"She's been doing that for the last three years, honestly," the coach said. "She has been like this since I met her, and it really hasn't changed. That goes back to her game understanding and IQ. It also helps that she has players around her that she has played with since she was a little kid.

"She has a confidence with them, and knows the players around her and what they are going to be able to do when she gives them the ball."

Little started playing soccer around the age of four, and has been a defender for the majority of the time. While playing stellar defense has always been something she has been good at, she hasn't shied away from going the extra mile to make sure her defensive abilities are at their peak.

Her ability to stay so consistent stems from a deep understanding of who she is on the field.

"It (just comes from) realizing my faults and trying to humble myself," she said. "(Once I realize that), then I go out and figure out what I need to do better, as a person and a player."

Central will play No. 2 seed Campbell County in the first round of this weekend's Class 4A East Conference tournament at 5 p.m. today, with the winner receiving a bid to next week's state tournament in Rock Springs.

Energy levels are high among the group, according to Little, because the team feels like it is playing with house money. While emotions will be high as Central tries to pull off what would be a major upset in the first round, Little believes the team has what it takes.

"How we've chosen to balance our emotions this year is going back to that warrior mentality," she said. "We understand that there are things that we cant control, so we have to let go of those things and worry about the things we have available to us and just be there for each other and lift each other up."

On the pitch

Central's girls team will be joined by Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South's boys and girls soccer teams to open the 4A East Conference tournament starting this afternoon. East's girls play No. 4 seed Sheridan at 1 p.m. at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East's boys will follow at 3 p.m. against No. 5 seed Laramie.

Both of Cheyenne South's teams will play at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Riske Field against No. 3 seed Thunder Basin and No. 2 seed Sheridan, respectively.

Central's boys received a bye into the conference semifinals and will play the winner of Laramie and East at 5 p.m. Friday at Okie Blanchard Stadium. The Indians have locked up the East region's automatic bid to the state tournament.

On the track

All six Cheyenne high school track and field teams will compete in the Class 4A regional meet starting Friday at Cheyenne South.

Burns and Pine Bluffs' boys and girls teams will compete in the Class 2A regional meet in Sundance.

On the diamond

Central's softball team wraps up its regular season with a doubleheader against Laramie starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but high winds forced it to be postponed.

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.