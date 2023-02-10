Ekeler's Edge at Super Bowl LVII: Stefon Diggs, Justin Fields & Myles Garrett

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler joins Matt Harmon from Radio Row in Phoenix, Arizona leading up to Super Bowl 57 for the season finale of Ekeler’s Edge.

The guys spend some time catching up, including Austin talking about the Chargers’ heartbreaking playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and getting a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, and discussing their plans for the offseason.

After that, the guys sit down with Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs to talk about maybe the most QB talent we’ve ever seen at one time in the NFL before they chat with Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields about improvements his team is trying to make in the offseason.

The show closes out with Matt and Austin talking with Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett about his dog and his thoughts on more potential rule changes coming to the NFL.

