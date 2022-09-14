Ekeler’s Edge: Chargers/Raiders recap, yoga & Chargers/Chiefs preview
Coming off a win against the Las Vegas Raiders in week 1, Austin Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to talk about the game day surprises the team faced and the adjustments the Los Angeles Chargers had to make mid-game.
Later, the guys tackles some fun “Ask Austin” questions before previewing the Chargers/Chiefs game and discussing the differences when playing a short week.
01:15 Chargers 24, Raiders 19
03:00 Khalil Mack
05:40 Chargers defense
06:20 Austin’s game vs. Raiders
11:00 Chargers backup RB rotation
12:00 Justin Herbert’s game vs Raiders
14:30 Gerald Everett’s TD catch
15:30 Justin Herbert
17:00 DeAndre Carter
21:30 Ask Austin questions
22:25 Mike Williams’ role in the LAC offense
28:00 Confidence in the LAC offensive line
32:00 Focus on being slippery or strong?
33:45 Saquon Barkley is back!
37:00 Yoga / Pilates in the locker room
41:30 Chargers/Chiefs TNF preview
42:00 How is it different in a short week?
47:40 Patrick Mahomes
50:50 AFC West matchups
52:40 Chiefs vs. Cardinals notes
56:00 Raiders vs. Cardinals preview
58:00 Raiders defense
