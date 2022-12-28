Ejiro Evero turned down interim head coach role with Broncos

After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, the Denver Broncos named senior assistant Jerry Rosburg their interim coach for the final two games of the 2022 season.

Before turning to Rosburg, a 40-year coaching vet, the Broncos first offered the interim role to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Evero turned down the role and “decided with two weeks left it was best for the team if he keeps working with the defense,” Pelissero reported Monday.

The Broncos’ defense has allowed 20.3 points per game this year, which is tied for seventh-best in the NFL.

Evero, 41, is expected to be a head coach candidate this offseason, and he will likely get an interview for the opening in Denver. Rosburg will hold the interim title for the next two weeks, and then the Broncos will likely make sweeping changes to the coaching staff in 2023.

