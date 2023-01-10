Ejiro Evero tracker: 3 teams interested in DC as a HC candidate

After one season as defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos, Ejiro Evero is drawing interest from teams as a potential head coach candidate.

Denver’s defense totaled the 10th-most interceptions (15) and the fifth-most forced fumbles (16) while allowing the 10th-fewest rushing touchdowns (12) and the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns (20) this season.

Evero is an up-and-coming assistant with a bright defensive mind who might be on his way to one day becoming a head coach. We will be tracking all of his head coach interviews on this page in the coming weeks.

So far, these teams have (or plan to) interview Evero.

At the time of this writing, the Broncos have five other candidates in addition to Evero for their head coach opening.

If Denver ends up hiring another candidate — and if Evero does not get a promotion elsewhere — the Broncos will undoubtedly hope that Evero remains as the team’s defensive coordinator for at least one more season.

