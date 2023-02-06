Ejiro Evero named DC for Carolina Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals saw another of their head coaching candidates get another job on Sunday. The latest is former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Evero was one of the first candidates the Cardinals interviewed last month for their vacant head coaching position. Evero did not get a second interview and now joins new Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich as the Panthers’ new defensive coordinator, the team announced Sunday.

Reich also interviewed for the Cardinals’ vacancy.

The Cardinals are reportedly down to three finalists to replace Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach — Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

