Ejiro Evero joins Panthers as defensive coordinator

Ejiro Evero has officially left the Denver Broncos in a lateral move to become the new defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers announced Sunday that they have agreed to terms on a contract with Evero, just one day after the Broncos granted Evero’s request to be released from his DC contract on Saturday.

Denver and new head coach Sean Payton wanted Evero to remain with the team, but the DC wanted a fresh start, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Evero interviewed with all five teams that had head coach openings this offseason, including Carolina.

The Panthers ended up hiring Frank Reich as their head coach and they’ve now landed Evero as a coordinator.

The Broncos offered their interim head coach position to Evero when they fired Nathaniel Hackett last December, but the coach declined because of his friendship and loyalty to Hackett.

Now looking for candidates to replace Evero, Denver is setting up interviews with DC candidates Sean Desai and Brian Flores. We are tracking all of the Broncos’ coaching staff changes on this page.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire