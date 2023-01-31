Ejiro Evero could become a Vikings defensive coordinator candidate

On a day when Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was spotted at Senior Bowl practices chatting with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores, a new defensive coordinator candidate possibly emerged.

With the Denver Broncos having successfully traded for Sean Payton to be their new head coach, Mile High Report is reporting that they are interviewing Vic Fangio to be their defensive coordinator.

Now, it feels a little weird that Fangio would go back to the organization that fired him, but it was long rumored that he would be following Payton to wherever he ended up.

How does that impact the Vikings? That would mean Ejiro Evero would become available as a defensive coordinator.

He has been a very popular coach for both defensive coordinator and head coach interviews. Due to his contract status, the Broncos had been preventing teams from interviewing him. However, with the Broncos potentially hiring Fangio, that tune would change quickly.

Evero has ties to both Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell as he spent time with them while with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

The hire of Evero would give the Vikings a young, talented coordinator who would prioritize using the Fangio-style defense that O’Connell wants to run. It would be a home-run hire if it happened, but there is still a lot that has to play out for that to happen.

