Ejiro Evero: Broncos defense needs to affect the quarterback

The Broncos finally got to hold an introductory press conference for their new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Tuesday as his hiring had to wait to become official until after he wrapped up his duties as the Rams defensive backs coach.

Evero’s final game was Super Bowl LVI and it ended with Aaron Donald forcing a final incompletion by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow late in the fourth quarter. Donald’s pressure came after the Rams posted seven sacks and pass rush remained on Evero’s mind when he spoke to reporters from Denver.

The plan is for the Broncos to continue to operate out of the 3-4 base that the team ran under former head coach Vic Fangio and Evero said there will be other “carryover” from that system. He also added that the Broncos will do whatever it takes to create the kind of pressure the Rams rode to a title.

“You’ve got to affect the quarterback,” Evero said, via the team’s website. “If you can’t get there with four, you’ve got to bring five. If you can’t get there with five, you’ve got to bring six. So we’ll bring pressure if we need to. That’s just going to all depend on the rush. It’s hard to say right now what exactly we’re going to be.

The Broncos helped the Rams generate that Super Bowl pass rush by trading Von Miller to them during the regular season. Now they’ll be trying to mimic that attack as they try for their own return to the postseason.

