EJ Perry cleans up at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

After a full day at the NFL Combine, prospect EJ Perry (QB) Brown University picked up every last piece of trash left by other players on the bench. Class act. Wow. @nflnetwork @NFL pic.twitter.com/mFoZn5vTZd — Kimmi (@kimmichex) March 6, 2022

There are many different ways for a prospect to make a positive impression on team scouts and decision-makers at the NFL Scouting Combine, from on-field drills and workouts to interviews and chalk-talk sessions.

Brown University quarterback EJ Perry certainly impressed on the field earlier this week, but it’s what he did after the action was over that’s getting positive attention.

After Saturday’s workouts were finished at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Perry was seen picking up all of the trash on the sidelines that had been left behind (via NFL Network’s Kimmi Chex).

Kudos to Perry for cleaning up at the combine in a different way.

