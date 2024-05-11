EIU softball splits games at OVC tournament

PEORIA (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois softball team split two games at the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Friday, losing 10-1 in 5 innings to Southeast Missouri State before bouncing back to beat Southern Indiana 3-2 in 8 innings to fend off elimination. With the win over the Screaming Eagles, the Panthers tied the program’s school record for wins in a season at the Division I level with 40.

EIU advances to championship Saturday where it will have to beat SEMO twice to win the OVC title. First pitch in Peoria is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

