EIU Softball ends season as conference runners-up

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois finishes the 2024 campaign with a 40-17 record after falling to Southeast Missouri in the OVC Championship.

The Panthers brought in a two-run home run late in the game to halve the Redhawks’ lead, but fell 4-2 to end their season. EIU won the regular-season OVC title as well as earning freshman, player and coach of the year honors.

“It’s hard, I hate it for our seniors,” said head coach Tara Archibald. “Our seniors have given so much to this program and left a legacy that we’re forever indebted for and you want to see them keep playing as long as they can but they fought, they fought hard.”

Two members of the championship SEMO team have ties to Central Illinois. First baseman Aubrie Shore is a graduate of Mahomet-Seymour and third baseman Kynzie Wrigley is a graduate of Mt. Zion. Both will play in their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

