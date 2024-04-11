EIU invites people with disabilities onto football field for special event

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People with disabilities got the chance to play on the gridiron on Wednesday in Charleston.

EIU and the Beautiful Lives Project held an inclusive event between participants, players and coaches at O’Brien Field. 35 adults and children with disabilities from across Coles County learned how to be college football players.

Project co-founder Bryce Weiler said the event aims to fuel new experiences.

“For the participants, they are able to realize that if you put yourself out there, you can find opportunities like this to live your dream and to experience your passions in life,” Weiler said.

Players and coaches helped with on-field drills and fun activities.

EIU Head Coach Chris Wilkerson said it’s all about providing access to the game — to everybody.

“Seeing the players have the opportunity to give back to others. It does. It warms my heart and to see the participants here and understand that they can have access to some of the same experiences that our players have on an everyday basis, it’s very heartwarming,” Wilkerson said.

Six special education students from Sullivan were there. Paraprofessional Jamie Stathers said her kids adored the event and being around the athletes.

“It definitely makes them feel good and it makes us feel good, as the people that work with them day to day. It’s so nice to see everybody having such a good time,” Stathers said.

At the core of today: a sense of bonding and friendship around the ultimate team-game.

“Most importantly, they have the opportunity to realize that there’s people who believe in them and who want to help them to overcome obstacles and challenges that those who have disabilities sometimes face in their life,” Weiler said.

The project plans to return to EIU this fall for an event with the basketball team, called Court of Dreams. To donate to help the project in the future, head to BeautifulLives.org.

