Eitzen gives Blissfield football a leg up

Blissfield's Dove Eitzen practices punting into a kicking net during a practice.

BLISSFIELD — It’s a punters dilemma.

Blissfield senior Dove Eitzen is one of the top punters in the nation – rated No. 96 by one ranking service – but he’s hoping he doesn’t have to show it this season.

“I want to punt, but from a team aspect, I hope I don’t have to,” he said. “I’d rather not have to punt, just kick a lot of field goals and kickoff for us.”

Eitzen will handle punting and kicking duties for Blissfield this season after being mainly the Royal punter last season. The former soccer player gave up that sport when he tried out for the football team and loved it. He credits playing for head coach Ron Estes.

“The switch was so easy to make because I enjoyed playing under him,” Eitzen said. “I enjoy the culture he has, the team morale and everything. He creates a good team atmosphere that is fun to be around.”

DAY ONE: Lenawee County football teams get practices underway

CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT: County football landscape shifts as teams switch leagues

Eitzen averaged 30.1 yards per punt last season for Blissfield, punting 32 times and pinning opponents inside their 20-yard line nine times. He also kicked off 37 times, averaging 50.1 yards per kickoff and had 11 touchbacks. He made his only extra point attempt.

Blissfield's Dove Eitzen practices punting into a kicking net during a practice.

He didn’t pick up football until his freshman season when Blissfield assistant coach Chad Fetzer asked if he wanted to kick. By his sophomore year he gave up soccer to focus on football.

Eitzen spent the offseason on the kicking camp circuit, attending football and kicking camps at schools such as Bowling Green, Kentucky, Toledo, East Carolina and Michigan State.

At the Hammer Kicking Academy, an invitation-only camp in Orlando he was named one of the top 40 kickers in the nation. At Kohl’s Academy in Tennessee, he was labeled with a 4.5-star rating and came in at the No. 96 punter in the country.

“I showed well,” he said. “I’m still a four-and-a-half-star combo (kicking and punting). I definitely had a lot of fun. I’ve made a lot of good friends in the kicking world. I did well. Hopefully it will help me out.

“I’m excited to see how things will play out.”

Blissfield coach Ron Estes expects a big season from his senior kicker.

“He’s a weapon, no doubt,” Estes said. “I won’t hesitate to use him in any situation.”

Estes said Eitzen’s best quality might be his deep kickoffs.

“He can consistently put the ball in the end zone (on kickoffs),” Estes said. “That means opponents will be starting at the 20-yard line. Statistics will show you that it is harder to score a touchdown when you start at your own 20-yard line.”

He typically practices kicking and punting all practice, although he does run and other drills when the team does.

“I run with them,” he said. “I don’t want to see just as a kicker and punter and not involved. I try and do as much as I can. I get in on Scout Team every now and then. I try. “

Eitzen is excited to get the season started to show what he can do. He thinks Blissfield, coming off a 4-5 season, is in for a big year. The Royals open with Whiteford, the defending Division 8 state champion.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I think this team has a lot of potential, especially if we play to that potential week in and week-out.

“Coach Estes always tells us we are one of just eight teams in the state that get to start off playing a state champion and we’re going to try and go 1-0 against them. I think we have a good shot.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Eitzen's boot gives Blissfield football a leg up