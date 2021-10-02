Can either the Jets or Giants beat the spread as underdogs this weekend?| What Are The Odds?

In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Michelle Margaux, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata make their Jets and Giants picks for this Sunday's games. The Jets are 6-point underdogs vs Tennessee and the Giants are +7 down in New Orleans.

