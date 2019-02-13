You either make it or you don't - LeBron not worried about playoffs after Lakers loss
LeBron James is relaxed about the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff chances following Tuesday's defeat against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Lakers crashed to back-to-back NBA losses after going down 117-113 to the lowly Hawks, despite James' triple-double.
James - who was taunted by Hawks fans as they chanted "Kobe's better" - scored 28 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds but his fifth triple-double of the season was not enough to lift the Lakers.
The Lakers (28-29) are now two-and-a-half-games behind the Sacramento Kings for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break.
"You either make it or you don't make it," James said post-game after tying Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth most triple-doubles with 78. "That's when you worry about it."
The Lakers have lost four of their past five games and James added: "Some guys have never played a playoff game before.
"You can't teach them that. It's very important to understand how important every game is, no matter who you're playing or where you are."
James - who signed a four-year, $154million contract with the Lakers in the offseason - and the Lakers are back in action against the Houston Rockets on February 21.