Either Ange Postecoglou has to change or Tottenham do – it won’t work if neither does

Ange Postecoglou and Spurs started as a match made in heaven, but things are turning sour - AFP/Ben Stansall

In many respects Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur are a match made in heaven. But if the marriage is not to ultimately end in another messy divorce, then something will have to give.

Put simply, either Tottenham have to change or Postecoglou does because the last three months have demonstrated that stubbornness from both sides will grow into something much more damaging.

Postecoglou lamented the club’s “fragile foundations” after the defeat by Manchester City and it is Tuesday night’s opponents who perhaps best demonstrate the crossroads at which the head coach and Tottenham find themselves at.

In his first season, Guardiola won his first 10 games in charge of City with the kind of risk-and-reward football that had the Premier League purring. Postecoglou won eight of Tottenham’s first 10 games of this campaign, inspiring Robbie Williams to change the lyrics of his hit song Angels in honour of ‘Big Ange’.

Ironically enough, it was Tottenham who gave everybody else hope by inflicting Guardiola’s first defeat in English football and when Leicester City smashed four goals past his team in December 2016, the Spaniard’s high line was put under serious scrutiny.

Postecoglou has run into similar difficulties, with clubs working out how to hit Spurs on the break and in transition. His team have kept just one Premier League clean sheet in 2024, conceding 16 goals in their last six games – five of which they have lost.

Guardiola responded by doing something he had never done before, spending over £100 million on full-backs with Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo all arriving to give City’s defence an injection of pace and the ability to recover after bombing on.

Postecoglou has made it clear that he needs to overhaul his Spurs squad and make big changes, and yet he cannot fix problems by signing the best available players for top dollar.

The Australian has claimed he is willing to live or die by his ‘Angeball’ principles and yet without Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy changing course and giving Postecoglou exactly what he needs, then he may well be doomed to failure.

Spurs proved themselves capable of finding excellent value in the transfer market last summer with the signings of Micky van de Ven and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, but Postecoglou’s team, with his current style, will not significantly progress if the club believe they can rely on pulling more rabbits out of hats.

A season-ending injury to Destiny Udogie has underlined the chronic lack of depth that needs to be urgently addressed, as losing one left-back should not prove to be quite so terminal for a team with ambitions to compete with the best.

Therein lies another question. Postecoglou is determined to build a winning team, but does Levy really want to do whatever it takes to win? His track record would suggest not.

Former Spurs managers Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and, to some extent, Mauricio Pochettino have found that Levy is not a man for turning which means Postecoglou may have to look at himself to find an alternative route to success.

In his pursuit of the Champions League and perfection, Guardiola’s philosophy evolved over time with not such an emphasis placed on pushing his full-backs so high.

Walker will no longer race past the halfway line at such a regular rate as he used to, with Guardiola now preferring for City to do more attacking through their midfield and wingers. The result has been his team has become far harder to catch out.

Postecoglou has at times played with his full-backs almost as false 10s, but that may not be sustainable if Levy will not give him the licence to solve his problems in the transfer market.

Should both men dig their heels in, those “fragile foundations” Postecoglou moaned about will become decidedly more shaky and could eventually collapse completely.

