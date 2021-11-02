Eisen's top takeaways from Week 8 of 2021 'Get Rich Quick'
Check out NFL Network's Rich Eisen's top takeaways from Week 8 of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
On Carton & Roberts, a caller says he predicted that Mike White would be the Jets' version of Tom Brady. Evan goes on to say that wouldn't it be poetic for the Jets, after injuring Drew Bledsoe, thus opening the door for the Patriots to start Brady, that 20 years later, the Patriots would knock Zach Wilson out of action, giving Mike White the chance to change the Jets fortunes?
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
The Lions need to move on without Jared Goff as their quarterback, and they need to do it now. One throwaway proved the theory.
The Vikings are giving nepotism a bad name. Sunday night, during their 20-16 loss to Dallas, the Vikings looked like they were holding an internship tryout for inexperienced coaches. This is Mike Zimmer's fault. He set this mess in motion. If Sunday's game was the game that will ultimately cost Zimmer his job, the fingerprints at the crime scene will look awfully familiar. Zimmer followed a ...
"Seeing the pictures when I was walking out, it just made me tear up," Von Miller said. "But we've always got Super Bowl 50."
Derrick Henry has been fantasy's most valuable player, but his injury leaves a hole on rosters that will be hard to fill. Andy Behrens runs down the top pickup options for Week 9.
Is it possible that Mike White, the 26-year-old who has now played in two games in four seasons, could be the long-term answer to the Jets’ quarterback question?
