Eisen's top takeaways from Week 1 of 2021 'Get Rich Quick'
NFL Network's Rich Eisen's top takeaways from Week 1 of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
These guys are available in at least 50% of leagues before Week 2.
Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy suffered a high ankle sprain against the New York Giants on Sunday, coach Vic Fangio said.
Jalen Hurts showed a ton of improvement in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Falcons. By Reuben Frank
The Buccaneers promoted safety Andrew Adams from the practice squad and signed long snapper Carson Tinker. They placed long snapper Zach Triner and defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve. On the Bucs’ game-winning kick by Ryan Succop on Thursday, Triner snapped despite a torn tendon in his finger. Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports Triner [more]
Javon Kinlaw wasn't able to suit up for the 49ers' season opener, but Kyle Shanahan sounds pleased with the former first-round pick's progress.
The Ravens announced their inactive list for their game against the Radiers
There's a lot to digest from the Bears' season-opening 34-14 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles, from Justin Fields debut to Eddie Jackson's struggles.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the Saints “absolutely embarrassed” Green Bay. That’s not the kind of assessment anyone wants to land on in Week 1, coming out of a noisy offseason.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Andy Behrens offers up three potential steals after early Week 1 action.
Rookie wide receivers is a winner. Aaron Rodgers is a loser. Fans of the Washington Football Team are in need of a bath.
Bill Belichick probably loved Mac Jones' reasoning for refusing to keep his first touchdown ball.
Jones did not have a strong debut for the Titans.
It's never too early to improve your fantasy team. Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 2, including a rookie RB everyone should consider.
The quarterback’s rift with Green Bay has been well documented. And he’s enough of an oddball to spark wild stories Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports The most important thing about the first game of the NFL season is to never read too much into it. This is particularly true this year, after the league added an extra game to the schedule. There’s no guarantee that anything, barring a major injury, that happens on a Sunday
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett won’t argue with the NFL’s decision to eject teammate Ronnie Harrison Jr. from Sunday’s game. He said Harrison has to keep his poise. Garrett, though, wants to know why Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis also wasn’t ejected. “I saw [Harrison],” Garrett said after the game, via Nate Ulrich of [more]
It took Matthew Stafford one game with the Rams to set new career-highs in two categories.
