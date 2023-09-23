Eisen believes Brock Purdy is ‘perfect' QB for 49ers in this moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers are known for their wide range of offensive playmakers, who make a quarterback's life much easier with their aggressive, efficient and downright elusive on-field abilities.

But popular sportscaster Rich Eisen believes there's one San Francisco playmaker who is being overlooked -- and that's second-year signal-caller Brock Purdy.

The 49ers quarterback completed 25 of 37 passes in his team's Week 3 win over the New York Giants on Thursday, with a career-high 310 yards, two touchdowns and a 111.3 passer rating. And even though there were some close calls on those 12 missed throws, there's no doubt in Eisen's mind that Purdy fits right into San Francisco's Quest for Six.

"This guy can make plays," Eisen said during the "Rich Eisen Show" on Friday. "... I'm not saying he's perfect. He is most certainly not perfect -- nobody is. ... Even Patrick Mahomes isn't perfect. But what [Purdy] is, is perfect for this team in this moment. Yeah, because he is perfect for this team and this moment, and he showed it again last night.

"On behalf of all New York Jets fans, can we just get half a Purdy and place him inside Zach Wilson as he takes on the [New England] Patriots this week? Make the plays, don't make so many mistakes -- don't make too many mistakes. And last night, again, [Purdy] made some mistakes; they didn't count against him. Is he lucky for that? Maybe. But he's also good. He's also good. One thing's for sure. Let's say this: He doesn't look like a kid who's struggling to come back from elbow surgery, is he?"

The @49ers took care of business on Thursday night behind a career day from @brockpurdy13 — can he really win #NFL MVP?#NFL #FTTB pic.twitter.com/ef9mVtJ1Li — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 22, 2023

Purdy appears to have recovered remarkably from the UCL tear he sustained in his throwing elbow during last season's NFC Championship Game. After surgery to repair the damage in March and some doubt about when he would be available, Purdy participated in all of training camp this summer and started against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

While the 49ers dealt the Steelers a dominant defeat, Purdy went on to struggle with some overthrows in their Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and also threw a near-interception against the Giants. But he made the plays that mattered most -- including his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel that traveled 44.6 air yards for the longest completion by air distance of his career (h/t Next Gen Stats).

Since 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan arrived in Santa Clara back in 2017, he has sought a quarterback who can run his complicated offense efficiently and carefully while surrounding the position with some of the best playmakers in the game.

But in Purdy, 23 years old with plenty more growth to come, it's clear San Francisco has found someone who can do those things while also making plays himself -- no perfection required.

