Europa League final live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Score, updates
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Eintracht FrankfurtLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Decades of despair will end for one said and go on for the other in the Europa League final on Wednesday (live, 3 pm ET).
[ MORE: What’s to play for in the Premier League in the final week? ]
It’s been a dream run for both sides to the final in Seville, Spain, as Eintracht Frankfurt will try to win its first European trophy in more than 40 years and Rangers try to snap a 50-year drought. A tortured history isn’t all the two sides have in common, with both sides well represented as nearly 150,000 fans are expected to descend upon southern Spain. The seating capacity at Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan is 42,700.
The winner will automatically qualify for the group stage of next season’s Champions League, with neither side doing so through their final league position. Eintracht Frankfurt finished 11th in the Bundesliga, while Rangers came second and relinquished the Scottish Premiership title back to Glasgow rivals Celtic.
[ MORE: What’s to play for in the Premier League in the final week? ]
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League final this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.
How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live – Europa League final, stream link and start time
Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Wednesday
TV: CBS Sports Network
Online: Paramount+
Europa League final betting odds
(Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Eintracht Frankfurt (+130) | Rangers (+210) | Draw (+230)
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
Eintracht Frankfurt team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Martin Hinteregger (hamstring), Jan Schroder (undisclosed), Diant Ramaj (knee)
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
Our starting XI for the @EuropaLeague final 2022! 🔥🏆#SGEuropa #SEVILLJAAAAA #SGERFC pic.twitter.com/P9CPqQW37Y
— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 18, 2022
Rangers team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Alfredo Morelos (thigh), Ianis Hagi (knee), Filip Helander (foot), Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart)
🆕 Tonight's #RangersFC team for the @EuropaLeague final against @Eintracht.
🗒️ Full Team News: https://t.co/OKNOU58oXW#UEL pic.twitter.com/vlfmgA9BNK
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 18, 2022
Latest Premier League news
Relegation battle in the Premier League: Who could go down? Top-four battle in the Premier League: The run-in Title race in the Premier League: Manchester City or Liverpool to win it?
Europa League final live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Score, updates originally appeared on NBCSports.com