Europa League final live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Score, updates

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Decades of despair will end for one said and go on for the other in the Europa League final on Wednesday (live, 3 pm ET).

[ MORE: What’s to play for in the Premier League in the final week? ]

It’s been a dream run for both sides to the final in Seville, Spain, as Eintracht Frankfurt will try to win its first European trophy in more than 40 years and Rangers try to snap a 50-year drought. A tortured history isn’t all the two sides have in common, with both sides well represented as nearly 150,000 fans are expected to descend upon southern Spain. The seating capacity at Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan is 42,700.

The winner will automatically qualify for the group stage of next season’s Champions League, with neither side doing so through their final league position. Eintracht Frankfurt finished 11th in the Bundesliga, while Rangers came second and relinquished the Scottish Premiership title back to Glasgow rivals Celtic.

[ MORE: What’s to play for in the Premier League in the final week? ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League final this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live – Europa League final, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Wednesday

TV: CBS Sports Network

Online: Paramount+

Europa League final betting odds

Eintracht Frankfurt (+130) | Rangers (+210) | Draw (+230)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Eintracht Frankfurt team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Martin Hinteregger (hamstring), Jan Schroder (undisclosed), Diant Ramaj (knee)

Rangers team news, injuries, lineup

Story continues

OUT: Alfredo Morelos (thigh), Ianis Hagi (knee), Filip Helander (foot), Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart)

Latest Premier League news

Relegation battle in the Premier League: Who could go down? Top-four battle in the Premier League: The run-in Title race in the Premier League: Manchester City or Liverpool to win it?

Europa League final live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Score, updates originally appeared on NBCSports.com