Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich: Champions slip to first league defeat of season

Bayern Munich conceded only nine goals in their first 12 Bundesliga games before facing Frankfurt

Defending champions Bayern Munich slipped to their first Bundesliga defeat of the season as they were thrashed by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Omar Marmoush, Eric Ebimbe and Hugo Larsson put Eintracht 3-0 up after only 36 minutes at Deutsche Bank Park.

Joshua Kimmich pulled one back before Ebimbe and Ansgar Knauff scored for Frankfurt.

Second-placed Bayern are three points behind Bayern Leverkusen, who travel to third-placed VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

England captain Harry Kane, who played the full 90 minutes, failed to score for only the third time in 13 Bundesliga games this season. He has 18 goals from 13 league matches.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said his side "did not do anything we had set out to do".

Frankfurt had not won in their previous three league games, although they were the last team to score five goals against Bayern in the Bundesliga, a 5-1 win in 2019.

"We were lacking intensity after not having played last week," said Tuchel. "It did not seem so in training but it certainly looked that way today.

"The individual mistakes are too many and glaring."

Bayern, who have qualified for the Champions League last 16, play Manchester United in their final group game on Tuesday.

Midfielder Thomas Muller said "a reaction has to follow" after Bayern's heavy defeat.

United must win and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw to progress to the last 16.

"We won't lose our heads now," Muller said. "We don't have enough time but we will bounce back. We need to up a level and reach our limits."

On Wednesday Frankfurt were knocked out of the German Cup by third tier Saarbrucken, who beat Bayern in the second round.

Seventh-placed Frankfurt travel to Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.