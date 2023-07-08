Eilish McColgan back in ‘full flow’ after recovering from knee injury in time for World Championships

Eilish McColgan is coming back from a knee injury (PA Archive)

Eilish McColgan is on track for a triumphant return ahead of the World Championships after an injury-hit year.

The Scot has been recovering from a knee injury, which forced her out of this year's London Marathon, delaying a highly-anticipated debut over 26.2 miles.

But after returning to light training, McColgan has revealed she is now in "full flow" ahead of Worlds in Budapest this August.

"Faced some battles over the past few months," the ASICS athlete said on Instagram. "But it feels so good to be back in full flow!

"Not quite out of the woods just yet, but building up my running intensity day by day, with some 1km reps."

McColgan still believes a gold medal at the World Championships is a "pipe dream", with her more immediate focus now the 30-minute barrier in the 10,000m.

The 32-year-old Scot recently told the Mirror that the London Diamond League on 23 July was her "realistic" target for a comeback race.

But while the short-term goal is to return to the track, McColgan's expectations remain low with higher hopes for a return to the roads in the Autumn.

"That would exceed my goals right now because of the setbacks," McColgan said when discussing the prospects of a gold medal in Budapest.

"I think it would be a pipe dream right now, but I am not going to set myself any real limits. "To be in Budapest and be at the start and healthy would be a big achievement to be honest."

