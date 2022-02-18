Eileen Gu Gives Herself A New Title After Winning 2nd Gold And 3rd Medal Overall

Eileen Gu won gold in the freeskiing halfpipe at the Winter Olympics on Friday, raising her medal count to a record-breaking three in Beijing.

She is the first freestyle skier to capture three medals at the same Games ― two gold, one silver.

Gu, born in San Francisco but choosing to compete for her mother’s homeland of China to inspire girls there, celebrated in style. Having already clinched the gold before her final run, the Stanford-bound Gu savored the moment as she casually made her way down the pipe.

China's Eileen Gu and Canada's Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker all embrace each other after Eileen secured the gold in the women's freeski halfpipe final. #WinterOlympics@OnHerTurfpic.twitter.com/010AGss3A1 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2022

“I was very emotional at the top and I chose to do a victory lap,” Gu told The Associated Press. “Because I felt like, for the first time, I really deserved it and I really earned it.”

Gu, who’s also a model, gave herself one more title: “Eileen Gu, three-time Olympic medalist.”

“That just is insane for me to think about,” she told NBC.

The 18-year-old reacts to leaving the 2022 #WinterOlympics with three medals. @OnHerTurfpic.twitter.com/1IH53f6GJx — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2022

