Eighteen Real Madrid players fighting for international glory this summer

Although the 2023-24 season has ended for Real Madrid, most of their players cannot yet start resting and will be looking for further glory this summer after having won the La Liga and UCL double with their club.

As Mundo Deportivo has noted, up to 18 players from the Real Madrid squad will be participating in the two big international events scheduled for this summer, i.e., the UEFA EURO 2024 and the 2024 Copa America. These players and their respective teams are mentioned in the sections below:

Mendy, Camavinga, Tchouameni, and Mbappe: France

The French national team has up to four Real Madrid players in their squad, and Los Blancos fans will thus be keeping a close eye on this team’s fortunes in the tournament, especially as they are also one of the favorites to win it, despite being paired with the Netherlands, Poland, and Austria in the group stage.

Vinicius, Rodrygo, Militao, and Endrick: Brazil

As was the case with France, Brazil will also have up to four players associated with Real Madrid, including the fan favorites Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. Endrick, who is yet to join his new club, is also a part of the Brazil squad for the upcoming Copa America, in which they will face Costa Rica, Paraguay, and Colombia in the group stage.

Carvajal, Nacho, and Joselu: Spain

The two Real Madrid captains and the on-loan striker will be representing Real Madrid in the Spanish team competing for the European title this summer. They will face Croatia, Albania, and Italy in the group stage, and thus will have a quite difficult start to their campaign.

Kroos and Rudiger: Germany

Real Madrid fans will have their eyes set on the German national team, especially as they will not want to miss out on seeing their legend, Toni Kroos, who will be a Real Madrid player till the end of June, play in his last official competition. Rudiger will be leading the defence for Germany, as they face Scotland, Switzerland, and Hungary in Group A.

Bellingham: England

The Real Madrid star midfielder will be looking to continue with his good club form and make his already memorable year even more legendary by winning the EURO after having won the UCL and being named the Best Young Player of the Tournament in the latter competition. He will be facing Denmark, Slovenia, and Serbia in the first phase of the competition.

Modric: Croatia

This could be the last time that the midfield maestro appears in a major tournament for his beloved national team, after having led them to unprecedented glory over the years. This time, he will again have a stern test in the EURO group B, which also contains teams like Spain, Italy, and Albania.

Valverde: Uruguay

The Real Madrid powerhouse will now don his national team’s colors and will be looking to lead his Uruguay team in the 2024 Copa America in the USA. His side will be the favorite to advance to the knock-out rounds despite having to face some tough teams like the United States, Panama, and Bolivia.

Lunin: Ukraine

After his spectacular season with Los Blancos, the goalkeeper will stand between the sticks for his national side, Ukraine. He will be looking to give his countrymen something to celebrate in a difficult time, but will have to face the likes of Belgium, Slovakia, and Romania in the group stage.