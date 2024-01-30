Eighteen central Ohio football players picked for North-South All-Star games

Gahanna Lincoln’s Quan Rhodes-McKee has committed to Duquesne.

Eighteen central Ohio players and four coaches will participate in the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association’s 77th North-South All-Star games, the organization announced Monday.

The games, which feature players from divisions IV, V, VI and VII and divisions I, II and III, are April 27 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

All central Ohio players will be on Team South.

Canal Winchester's Braylon Beckwith breaks up a pass intended for Westerville South's Jordan Wheeler during their game Oct. 6.

In the big-school game, four of those players are from Gahanna Lincoln in Evan Dailey (OL), Jake Grimm (OL), Diore Hubbard (RB) and Quan Rhodes-McKee (LB). Dailey has signed with Temple, Grimm with Toledo and Hubbard — who ran for 2,239 yards and 28 touchdowns in the fall — with West Virginia.

Rhodes-McKee (97 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 interceptions) is a Duquesne commit.

They will be joined by Canal Winchester’s Braylon Beckwith (DB, 15 interceptions, 90 tackles) and David Spike (OL), Hilliard Bradley’s Jason Morbitzer (DL), Grove City quarterback Matthew Papas (2,685 yards passing, 27 TDs) and Pickerington North wide receiver Derick Ross Jr. (39 catches, 528 yards, 5 TDs).

Grove City quarterback Matthew Papas looks for a receiver against Hilliard Davidson on Aug. 25.

Bradley coach Mike LoParo and North assistant Kyle James are on the South staff.

In the small-school game, area selections are Harvest Prep’s Chris Brown (DB, 6 interceptions), Marchello Cox (LB, 70 tackles, 14 for loss, 4 sacks, 3 interceptions, 1 TD) and Ernest Pierce (DL, 24 tackles for loss, 11 sacks), Hartley’s Donovan Davis (DL, 49 tackles, 3 sacks), Jonathan Alder’s Andrew Heisler (OL) and Cameron Jewell (RB), Africentric’s Mekhi Johnson (LB, 100 tackles, 9 sacks, 2 interceptions), Liberty Union’s Slade McClaskey (DL, 85 tackles, 22 for loss, 7 sacks) and Heath’s Reece Shriner (OL).

Africentric's Mekhi Johnson strips the ball from Briggs' Isaiah Price during their game Sept. 15.

Africentric’s Jamell Davis and Westerville Central’s Josh Franke are assistants on the South staff. Franke was hired at Central earlier this month but selected for the game while he was still coaching at Toronto.

Bradley and Harvest Prep made state semifinals in divisions I and V, respectively.

