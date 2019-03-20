Eight young drivers to compete for spots in NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Development Program CONCORD, N.C. -- Eight drivers from across the United States have been invited to try out for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Development Program during a two-day combine event March 23-24. The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Development Program, managed by Rev Racing, promotes and trains ethnically diverse and female drivers ages […]

CONCORD, N.C. — Eight drivers from across the United States have been invited to try out for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Development Program during a two-day combine event March 23-24.

The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Development Program, managed by Rev Racing, promotes and trains ethnically diverse and female drivers ages 12-16 to compete in INEX Legend Cars.

The combine, which will determine the 2019 youth driver lineup for Rev Racing, will include an on-track evaluation at GoPro Motorplex located in Mooresville, North Carolina. Selected drivers will become year-long members of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity team and compete in the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, among other events, with Rev Racing.

“We are very enthused with the level of talent that we are seeing in our youth applicants,” said Max Siegel, owner of Rev Racing. “The talent pool continues to grow and connecting with these rising stars as early as possible is key. If we have the ability to engage drivers and their families early in their careers, we can prepare, train, and nurture their talents through every step of our program and beyond.”

In addition to the youth program, Rev Racing manages the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program, which offers racing opportunities in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and NASCAR Whelen All-American Series. The program provides selected drivers with equipment, mentoring, and competition experience. The mission of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program is to provide top diverse talent with a path for development through the ladder system, with the goal of being identified as a prospect by NASCAR‘s national series teams, sponsors and manufacturers.

“We are pleased to welcome a talented group of young, diverse drivers to our first NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Combine under the new program vision,” said Jusan Hamilton, NASCAR director of racing operations and event management. “We look forward to seeing members of this group rise up the ranks within Rev Racing and one day showcase their talent at the NASCAR touring series level.”

This year’s participants include a wide variety of driver backgrounds and competitive experiences. Isabella Robusto will have an opportunity to secure a third year with the program. In 2018, the Fort Mill, South Carolina, native finished third in the Young Lions Division at the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout and won the Battle at the Big Top race at Texas Motor Speedway, which was a U.S. Legends National Qualifier.

The invitees also include 15-year-old Lavar Scott from Carneys Point, New Jersey, who finished third in points at Airport Speedway in the 600cc Micro Sprint located in New Castle, Delaware, and Rajah Caruth, a 16-year-old from Washington, D.C., who in just nine months earned more than 20 iRacing wins and 157 top 5s in 359 starts.

2019 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Combine participants: