After eight years, Bose is out as the NFL’s coaching headset sponsor

One of the most conspicuous NFL sponsors is giving up its prominent placement during NFL broadcasts.

Bose, which has its company name emblazoned on every coaching headset, will end that specific aspect of its NFL relationship after eight years, according to Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal.

PFT has confirmed that the deal has reached its conclusion, but that Bose will likely remain as a partner of the league in some capacity. The thinking is that some other technology company will place a much higher value of attaching its name to the exterior of the black piece of plastic that covers the ear of every head coach during games.

The Bose deal began in 2014. Motorola had been the long-time headset sponsor, through 2012. In 2013, the league simply put the shield on the headset.

In theory, the league could sell the space to any sponsor it wants — Budweiser, Pizza Hut, DraftKings, Snickers, Crypto.com, whoever. Historically, however, the NFL’s in-game sponsorships have had some organic connection to the thing on which it appears. Nike or Reebok or Adidas on shoes. Nike on the uniform. Bose on the headset. Microsoft on the sideline tablets. It will be interesting to see whether the league opts for a sponsorship from a company that has little if anything to do with the technology that allows the coach to speak to others during games.

