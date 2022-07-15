Eight Wisconsin Badgers selected to Shrine Bowl preseason watch list

The East-West Shrine Bowl will once again serve as a college football all-star game for a purpose. The game supports the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital while featuring the best players in the country participating in a postseason event.

The game released a lengthy watch list ahead of the 2022 season. The only requirement for selection is that the player is eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Eight Badgers are on the East-West Shrine Bowl watch list, including players on both sides of the line as well as one of the stars of Wisconsin’s running back room.

Here is a look at the eight Badgers to make the watch list:

#ShrineBowl1000🏈 Our aim is for this list to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2023 NFL Draft class. View Full List: https://t.co/tMYelDz23Y pic.twitter.com/tKhMR5AQ3U — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) July 13, 2022

Offensive Tackle Tyler Beach

Sep 7, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) during the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nose Tackle Keeanu Benton

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Keeanu Benton #95 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after recording a sack against Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers (not pictured) in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Defensive Back Travion Blaylock

Paul Chryst

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst walks onto the field before a game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 10, 2018. (Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Story continues

Cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr.

Dec 31, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner (11) squares off against Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Cedrick Dort Jr. (27) during the first quarter of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Outside Linebacker C.J. Goetz

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Running Back Chez Mellusi

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Tackle Isaiah Mullens

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) dances between the third and fourth quarters in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Back Jay Shaw

Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Jay Shaw (1) defends a pass for Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

1

1