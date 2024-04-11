Eight wins guide PCM girls to second at Iowa Valley

Apr. 10—MARENGO — Three wins for Morgan Karr and two for Abi Teeter headlined the PCM girls track and field team on Monday, and the Mustangs piled up 160 points thanks to 16 top-three finishes at Iowa Valley.

PCM trailed only Class 3A Williamsburg in the final standings and dominated a field mostly made up South Iowa Cedar League programs.

The Mustangs claimed eight wins and six runner-up finishes. The 160 points were 23 fewer than meet champion Williamsburg (183).

North Mahaska (115), HLV (105) and English Valleys (91) completed the top five and the rest of the 11-team field included Montezuma (81), Iowa Valley (69), Sigourney (55), Benton Community (48), Belle Plaine (46) and Clear Creek-Amana (27).

Karr won the 100-, 200- and 100-meter hurdles, and Teeter ran to wins in the 1,500 and 3,000. The Mustangs also doubled up in the 100, 200, 400, 100 hurdles and long jump.

Karr won the 100 dash in 13.24 seconds, and Jorja Teeter finished third in a career-best 13.82. The Mustang duo also went 1-3 in the 200 as Karr won with a season-best 28.10 and Jorja Teeter was third in a season-best 28.68.

In the 100 hurdles, Karr won with a time of 15.83 and Kylie Tuller finished sixth in 20.53.

Abi Teeter won the 1,500 in a time of 5 minutes, 25.56 seconds and ran to a victory in the 3,000 in 12:30.98.

Tiffani Koonce (season-best 1:08.23) and Ali Hilsabeck (season-best 1:14.5) went 1-6 in the 400, Lila Milani (career-best 2:33.21) finished second in the 800 and Tori Lindsay (1:20.08) was the runner-up in the 400 hurdles.

Lexi Fagg's career-best jump of 15 feet, 1 inch gave her a second-place finish in the long jump and Alyssa Buckingham was fourth with a leap of 14-0.

Ila Keuning placed sixth in the shot put with a career-best heave of 25-9.

The Mustangs won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays and finished second in the 4x800, shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relays.

Stella Stravers, Ryan Bennett, Carly Steenhoek and Lillian Humpal won the 4x200 relay with a season-best time of 2:00.57.

The 4x400 relay team of Koonce, Fagg, Jorja Teeter and Milani won the race in a season-best 4:24.28.

The Mustangs finished second in the 4x100 relay in a season-best time of 54.78 seconds with Humpal, Bennett, Stravers and Steenhoek.

The 4x800 relay team of Bailey Wheeler, Hilsabeck, Raegan Vannoy and Paiten Rumbaugh placed second in 11:33.71.

Lindsay, Buckingham, Tuller and Humpal placed second in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:21.24.

Fagg, Buckingham, Elle Davis and Vannoy were fourth in the distance medley with a time of 5:13.92.

