Eight winners from the college football transfer portal thus far

The transfer portal has become one of the best tools college football coaches can use for immediate roster upgrades.

This offseason has already seen an abundance of talented players at every position decide to take their talents to new programs.

We have seen multiple examples of transfers who put their teams over the hump in recent memory, especially at quarterback.

Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield became Heisman trophy winners after transferring. Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts brought Ohio State ad Oklahoma to the college football playoff in just one season.

This year we saw multiple elite quarterback talents decide to transfer. Perhaps Caleb Williams or Quinn Ewers will continue the success of transfer quarterbacks.

How well teams navigate the transfer portal right now will have a major impact on the outlook of the 2022 season and beyond.

Here are the eight teams who benefited the most from the transfer portal this offseason so far:

Alabama

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech)

WR Jermaine Burton (Georgia)

DB Eli Ricks (LSU)

Arkansas

Notables:

WR Jadon Hasslewood (Oklahoma)

LB Drew Sanders (Alabama)

DB Dwight McGlothern (LSU)

DE Landon Jackson (LSU)

DB Latavious Brini (Georgia)

Florida State

Notables:

WR Mycah Pittman (Oregon)

WR Johnny Wilson (Arizona State)

WR Winston Wright (West Viginia)

OT Kaden Lyles (Wisconson)

EDGE Jared Verse (Albany)

LB Tatum Bethune (UCF)

LSU

Notables:

RB Noah Cain (Penn State)

WR Kyren Lacy (Lousiana)

OL Miles Frazier (FIU)

DL Mekhi Wingo (Missouri)

DB Greg Brooks Jr (Arkansas)

Ole Miss

Notables:

RB Zach Evans (TCU)

TE JJ Pegues (Auburn)

OL Mason Brooks (Western Kentucky)

LB Troy Brown (Central Michigan)

S Isheem Young (Iowa State)

South Carolina

Notables:

QB Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)

RB Chrisitan Beal-Smith (Wake Forest)

WR Antwane Wells (James Madison)

TE Austin Stogner (Oklahoma)

DB Devonni Reed (Central Michigan)

Texas

Notables:

QB Quinn Ewers (Ohio State)

WR Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming)

TE Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama)

DB Ryan Watts (Ohio State)

USC

Notables:

RB Travis Dye (Oregon)

RB Austin Jones (Stanford)

WR Mario Williams (Oklahoma)

WR Brenden Rice (Colorado)

DB Latrell McCutchin (Oklahoma)

DL Earl Barquet (TCU)

