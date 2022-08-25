Eight Vols named to Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list

Eight Tennessee student-athletes have been named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place Feb. 4, 2023 in Mobile, Alabama.

The Vols kick off its 2022 campaign Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium (7 p.m. EDT, SEC Network).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular season schedule also features home games against Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols have road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee Vols’ Senior Bowl invitees since 2000

Below are Tennessee student-athletes named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list ahead of the 2022 season.

Jeremy Banks (Linebacker)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Jerome Carvin (Offensive lineman)

Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY Sports

Princeton Fant (Tight end)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Trevon Flowers (Defensive back)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker (Quarterback)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Cedric Tillman (Wide receiver)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Darnell Wright (Offensive lineman)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Byron Young (Defensive lineman, linebacker)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire