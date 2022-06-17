Eight Vols earn All-SEC honors by Phil Steele

The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.

Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1.

The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Josh Heupel enters his second season as the Vols’ head coach in 2022. Heupel guided Tennessee to a 7-6 record in 2021.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Phil Steele released his All-SEC honors. Eight Vols were recognized by Steele and are listed below.

Phil Steele’s College Football Preview

Jeremy Banks (redshirt junior, linebacker): All-SEC Fourth Team

Paxton Brooks (senior, punter): All-SEC Third Team

Jerome Carvin (senior, offensive lineman): All-SEC Fourth Team

Hendon Hooker (redshirt senior, quarterback): All-SEC Second Team

Jabari Small (junior, running back): All-SEC Third Team

Cedric Tillman (redshirt senior, wide receiver): Third-Team All-American, All-SEC First Team

Darnell Wright (senior, offensive lineman): All-SEC Third Team

Byron Young (senior, defensive lineman/linebacker): All-SEC Second Team

